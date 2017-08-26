Minister of State Gibril Sesay attends TICAD Ministerial meeting in Mozambique

The Minister of State I, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Mohamed Gibril Sesay is currently attending the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial meeting, which commenced yesterday (24th August, 2017) in Maputo, Mozambique.

Minister of State I, in the– Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Mohamed– Gibril Sesay (L) and Ambassador Keh Kamara

The meeting, which is organized by the Government of Japan, the United Nations Office of the Special Advisor on Africa, the United Nations Development Programme, the African Union Commission and the World Bank aims to assess commitments to advance Africa’s development.

The Permanent Representative Committee and Senior Officers meetings which preceded the Ministerial meeting were attended by Sierra Leone’s Envoy to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ambassador Osman Keh Kamara.

Dr. Mohamed Gibril Sesay in the– middle with other Ministers

The Ministerial meeting was formally declared open by His Excellency Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, His Excellency Mr. Taro Kono represented the Japanese Government at the meeting.