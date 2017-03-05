National School of Midwifery ends Community-Base Outreach Services for Pregnant Women at Sussex

By Jonathan Abass Kamara

The National School of Midwifery at the Princess Christian Maternity Hospital in Freetown has concluded its Community Base Outreach Services for Pregnant women at Sussex village, Western Rural district.

Addressing over one hundred pregnant women at the Sussex Community Health Centre, the Principal National School of Midwifery, Dr. Joan Shepherd described the event as a community life-saving outreach programme geared towards providing free services to pregnant women and to educate them on the importance of maternal health care.

Principal National School of Midwifery, Dr. Joan Shepherd

She observed that most referrals to the tertiary maternity hospitals are notably from the rural areas which ignited the School with inspiration to move its students from the clinic to the rural community noting the importance of community engagement and life-saving intervention and awareness raising activities.

Dr. Shepherd encouraged pregnant women in the community to ensure they make good use of the health centre by accessing professional assistance during pregnancy and delivery as against the practice of home delivery.

She reiterated the need to access the health facility for the intervention of trained skilled Midwives in ensuring safe delivery noting that going to Traditional Birth Attendants or delivery at home poses a threat to the survival of the pregnant woman where there is complication.

Other speakers include the Headman of Sussex, Mr. Donald Claye, and Secretary to the Headman of Number 2 River Community, Mr. Abdulai Barrie, and the In-Charge of the Sussex Village Community Health Centre, MCH Aide Margaret Anthony.

Highlights of the outreach programme include the provision of baby packs to each pregnant woman, blood pressure examination, health education, and nutrition and health manuals.