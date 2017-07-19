Other 30 Sierra Leoneans arrive in China on Urbanization Construction Management training

A total of thirty (30) Sierra Leoneans on Tuesday 18th July, 2017, arrived in China for a three week long training on Urbanization Construction Management, organized by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.
This set of 30 participants arrives just two weeks after a team of 30 media officials and journalists arrived in Beijing for a seminar on media related courses.
The newly arrived 30 participants are drawn from different ministries, departments, and agencies including ministries of agriculture and tourism, Sierra Leone Roads Authority, Environmental Protection Agency, and the Freetown City Council.
Their three week long training session will be taking place in Hefei city, Anhui Province.
Edmond Abu from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security who also doubles as Team Leader said at the end of the training session, they expect to learn a lot and return home and with wealth of knowledge on urbanization construction management.
Trainings and seminars are part of the Chinese development cooperation model with Sierra Leone .
During the first half of this year alone, over 150 Sierra Leoneans have arrived for different training opportunities, with more expected to come.
John Baimba Sesay
Information Attaché
Sierra Leone Embassy
People’s Republic of China