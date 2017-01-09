Peace Corps with a burning love for Sierra Leone disappointed and saddened by Telegraph’s irresponsible journalism

By KABS KANU :

Mr. Gary Schulze , the retired Peace Corps Volunteer who loves Sierra Leone with a passion and has done so much to get together valuable historical materials about the country at his own expense , was a sad and disappointed man yesterday when calls started coming in from all walks of life that the opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party ( SLPP ) online newspaper , THE SIERRA LEONE TELEGRAPH , had published a false, defamatory, erroneous and inaccurate news story about him and your humble servant Kabs Kanu , titled : “Sierra Leone government minister plenipotentiary accused of corruption” ( See it below ).

Sharing Mr. Schulze’s disappointment and sadness were scores of Sierra Leoneans and some foreign diplomats who felt that the peace corps volunteer had not been treated fairly by the SIERRA LEONE TELEGRAPH . They regard the non-crosschecked story as a kick in the face to a man who had spent a lot of money ( Thousands of dollars that he could use on his own affairs ) on a country he loves in a noble enterprise to correct inaccurate historical perspectives about the country. To impute corruption to a man like Gary Schulze and your humble servant over a photo of Bai Bureh he presented to me was unconscionable .

ABDUL RAHMAN THOMAS ( ART ) : The Publisher of the Sierra Leone Telegraph : Guilty of not crosschecking his facts

Sierra Leoneans and diplomats who burnt my telephone lines last evening with persistent calls to complain about the article said they knew that Mr. Schulze was not really the target of the misleading report but UNDERSTANDABLY, the Minister Plenipotentiary , who is the whipping boy of all SLPP supporters , anti- government activists and operators of pro-SLPP news outlets , because of his unrelenting and defiant determination under all odds to propagate and promote the achievements of the ruling All People’s Congress ( APC ) Government. But in trying to hit KABS KANU, the Sierra Leone Telegraph also impugned the integrity of an innocent retired peace corps volunteer.

My bad day yesterday started with a call from my buddy , Foday Mansaray , who said that Gary Schulze had just called him and he was sad and disappointed on the phone. Mr. Mansaray said some erroneous story meant to defame me and Gary had just been published by one Telegraph online newspaper. Then started the deluge of phone calls yesterday that overwhelmed me. Everybody wanted the story to be addressed speedily .

I do not know where to start to correct the inaccuracies in the article .

FIRST OF ALL, “a significant historical relic valued at $1 million belonging to the people of Sierra Leone, ” as claimed by the newspaper was not presented to me. Mr. Abdul Rahman Thomas , the Editor and a man I had thought was level-headed , should have crosschecked his story as he violated one of the cardinal principles of journalism . What was presented to me by Mr. Gary Schulze was the same thing that he presented to President Koroma, the Monuments & Relics Commission, Former President Kabbah, Fourah Bay College, and other institutions—- the original picture of Bai Bureh, the word “original” clarified in the article by the fact that what had for almost a century passed for a picture of Bai Bureh “was a painting, showing him sitting in a dejected mood on a bench, wearing a traditional Ronko dress with a long beard. “Original did not actually mean the very historical relic itself . The historical relic itself is still with Mr. Gary Schulze. According to him, “Its safe-guarded in a safety deposit box here in NYC and will eventually be bequeathed to Sierra Leone.”



THE COPY OF THE ORIGINAL BAI BUREH PHOTO AUTOGRAPHED AND PRESENTED TO ME BY GARY SCHULZE

SECONDLY , the photo does not belong to the people of Sierra Leone. Journalists, even if they have not gone to law school, should understand the basic framework of the law to guide them in their profession. The historical relic and the copies of them belong to Mr.Schulze. He has been clearly explaining for years that he bought the relic at ebay. He spent his own money, not the money of the people of Sierra Leone. For the benefit of the Telegraph newspaper, “The Bai Bureh photograph was purchased by me on Ebay in 2013 for $ 11,000. I was up against another serious bidder and only went that high (a great deal of money for me) because I wanted to make sure the image went to Sierra Leone. If the other bidder had won it the picture might have disappeared and never seen the light of day in Sierra Leone. I had a number of enlargements made and framed at my own expense and carried them to Sierra Leone where I presented them to President Koroma, the Monuments & Relics Commission, Former President Kabbah, Fourah Bay College, and other institutions. I paid to have a giant copy made which has been on permanent exhibition at the Sierra Leone Museum for the past three years.” Mr. Schulze, being the rightful owner of the relic, has the right to distribute copies to whom he pleases.

THIS IS THE PAINTING MEANT TO REPRESENT THE IMAGE OF BAI BUREH THAT HAS BEEN IN USE FOR ALMOST A CENTURY BEFORE MR. GARY SCHULZE PAID $ 11, 000 OF HIS OWN MONEY TO BUY THE ORIGINAL AT EBAY

THIRDLY, the original picture of Bai Bureh ( Not the old painting of him above ) presented to me is not valued at $1 Million as claimed by the Sierra Leone Telegraph. It was only a copy of the real photo of Bai Bureh ) .

GARY SCHULZE PRESENTING ME WITH OLD COPIES OF THE 1966 EDITION OF THE SIERRA LEONE DAILY MAIL AT THE SIERRA LEONE MISSION TO THE UN

GARY JUST LOVES TO COLLECT AND SHARE FREE OF COSTS HISTORICAL RELICS OF SIERRA LEONE



If as the Sierra Leone Telegraph reported , some people were accusing me of corruption for receiving the photo and asking for it to be returned, a journalist determined to clarify issues and place them in their correct perspectives , would have taken the necessary steps to call either Mr. Gary Schulze or me or both of us to get to the bottom of the story. Mind you, this is not an opinion piece. Even though the article is heavily editorialized, it is a NEWS STORY. Mr. Thomas would argue that he was only reporting on complaints he had heard , but if he wanted to display the journalistic principles of FAIRNESS and ACCURACY, he should have crosschecked with us to ensure that the accusations were justified. Journalists are here to enlighten the public , not promote and propagate their ignorance, idiocy and eccentricities .

CONCLUSION : The allegations against me and Mr. Gary Schulze are false , malicious and libelous and the news report is redolent of the irresponsible journalism that is making our journalists not to be taken seriously.

I know that because of the very important position I hold , many of my countrymen and women and their lackeys are very envious and jealous of me and I am not really bothered by the unfair and malicious attacks I receive day by day in Sierra Leone online forums, news outlets and social media. It comes with the job; We Sierra Leoneans do not celebrate one another and whoever accepts a top government position must brace him/herself for it , but where the issue involves a national of another country who has a proven record of helping our country sacrificially is honest in his dealings , the Telegraph should have tried to be fair with him , at least by getting his own side before going to print.

I have also conducted my life with honesty and integrity , but when you become a Sierra Leone public official, you are game for malicious allegations and character -assassination . I am comfortable with that.

