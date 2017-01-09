Peace Corps with a burning love for Sierra Leone disappointed and saddened by Telegraph’s irresponsible journalism

By KABS KANU :
Mr. Gary Schulze , the retired Peace Corps Volunteer who loves Sierra Leone with a passion and has done so much to get together valuable historical materials about the country at his own expense , was a sad and disappointed man yesterday when calls started coming in from all walks of life that the opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party ( SLPP ) online newspaper , THE SIERRA LEONE TELEGRAPH , had published a false, defamatory, erroneous and inaccurate news story about him and your humble servant Kabs Kanu , titled : “Sierra Leone government minister plenipotentiary accused of corruption” ( See it below ).
Sharing Mr. Schulze’s disappointment and sadness were scores of Sierra Leoneans and some foreign diplomats who felt that the peace corps volunteer had not been treated fairly by the SIERRA LEONE TELEGRAPH . They regard the non-crosschecked story as a kick in the face to a man who had spent a lot of money ( Thousands of dollars that he could use on his own affairs ) on a country he loves in a noble enterprise to correct inaccurate historical perspectives about the country. To impute corruption to a man like Gary Schulze and your humble servant over a photo of Bai Bureh he presented to me was unconscionable .
ABDUL RAHMAN THOMAS ( ART ) : The Publisher of the Sierra Leone Telegraph : Guilty of not crosschecking his facts
Sierra Leoneans and diplomats who burnt my telephone lines last evening with persistent calls to complain about the article said they knew that Mr. Schulze was not really the target of the misleading report but UNDERSTANDABLY, the Minister Plenipotentiary , who is the whipping boy of all SLPP supporters , anti- government activists and operators of pro-SLPP news outlets , because of his unrelenting and defiant determination under all odds to propagate and promote the achievements of the ruling All People’s Congress ( APC ) Government. But in trying to hit KABS KANU, the Sierra Leone Telegraph also impugned the integrity of an innocent retired peace corps volunteer.
My bad day yesterday started with a call from my buddy , Foday Mansaray , who said that Gary Schulze had just called him and he was sad and disappointed on the phone. Mr. Mansaray said some erroneous story meant to defame me and Gary had just been published by one Telegraph online newspaper. Then started the deluge of phone calls yesterday that overwhelmed me. Everybody wanted the story to be addressed speedily .
I do not know where to start to correct the inaccuracies in the article .
FIRST OF ALL, “a significant historical relic valued at $1 million belonging to the people of Sierra Leone, ” as claimed by the newspaper was not presented to me. Mr. Abdul Rahman Thomas , the Editor and a man I had thought was level-headed , should have crosschecked his story as he violated one of the cardinal principles of journalism . What was presented to me by Mr. Gary Schulze was the same thing that he presented to President Koroma, the Monuments & Relics Commission, Former President Kabbah, Fourah Bay College, and other institutions—- the original picture of Bai Bureh, the word “original” clarified in the article by the fact that what had for almost a century passed for a picture of Bai Bureh “was a painting, showing him sitting in a dejected mood on a bench, wearing a traditional Ronko dress with a long beard. “Original did not actually mean the very historical relic itself . The historical relic itself is still with Mr. Gary Schulze. According to him, “Its safe-guarded in a safety deposit box here in NYC and will eventually be bequeathed to Sierra Leone.”
THE COPY OF THE ORIGINAL BAI BUREH PHOTO AUTOGRAPHED AND PRESENTED TO ME BY GARY SCHULZE
SECONDLY , the photo does not belong to the people of Sierra Leone. Journalists, even if they have not gone to law school, should understand the basic framework of the law to guide them in their profession. The historical relic and the copies of them belong to Mr.Schulze. He has been clearly explaining for years that he bought the relic at ebay. He spent his own money, not the money of the people of Sierra Leone. For the benefit of the Telegraph newspaper, “The Bai Bureh photograph was purchased by me on Ebay in 2013 for $ 11,000. I was up against another serious bidder and only went that high (a great deal of money for me) because I wanted to make sure the image went to Sierra Leone. If the other bidder had won it the picture might have disappeared and never seen the light of day in Sierra Leone. I had a number of enlargements made and framed at my own expense and carried them to Sierra Leone where I presented them to President Koroma, the Monuments & Relics Commission, Former President Kabbah, Fourah Bay College, and other institutions. I paid to have a giant copy made which has been on permanent exhibition at the Sierra Leone Museum for the past three years.” Mr. Schulze, being the rightful owner of the relic, has the right to distribute copies to whom he pleases.
THIS IS THE PAINTING MEANT TO REPRESENT THE IMAGE OF BAI BUREH THAT HAS BEEN IN USE FOR ALMOST A CENTURY BEFORE MR. GARY SCHULZE PAID $ 11, 000 OF HIS OWN MONEY TO BUY THE ORIGINAL AT EBAY
THIRDLY, the original picture of Bai Bureh ( Not the old painting of him above ) presented to me is not valued at $1 Million as claimed by the Sierra Leone Telegraph. It was only a copy of the real photo of Bai Bureh ) .
GARY SCHULZE PRESENTING ME WITH OLD COPIES OF THE 1966 EDITION OF THE SIERRA LEONE DAILY MAIL AT THE SIERRA LEONE MISSION TO THE UN
GARY JUST LOVES TO COLLECT AND SHARE FREE OF COSTS HISTORICAL RELICS OF SIERRA LEONE
If as the Sierra Leone Telegraph reported , some people were accusing me of corruption for receiving the photo and asking for it to be returned, a journalist determined to clarify issues and place them in their correct perspectives , would have taken the necessary steps to call either Mr. Gary Schulze or me or both of us to get to the bottom of the story. Mind you, this is not an opinion piece. Even though the article is heavily editorialized, it is a NEWS STORY. Mr. Thomas would argue that he was only reporting on complaints he had heard , but if he wanted to display the journalistic principles of FAIRNESS and ACCURACY, he should have crosschecked with us to ensure that the accusations were justified. Journalists are here to enlighten the public , not promote and propagate their ignorance, idiocy and eccentricities .
CONCLUSION : The allegations against me and Mr. Gary Schulze are false , malicious and libelous and the news report is redolent of the irresponsible journalism that is making our journalists not to be taken seriously.
I know that because of the very important position I hold , many of my countrymen and women and their lackeys are very envious and jealous of me and I am not really bothered by the unfair and malicious attacks I receive day by day in Sierra Leone online forums, news outlets and social media. It comes with the job; We Sierra Leoneans do not celebrate one another and whoever accepts a top government position must brace him/herself for it , but where the issue involves a national of another country who has a proven record of helping our country sacrificially is honest in his dealings , the Telegraph should have tried to be fair with him , at least by getting his own side before going to print.
I have also conducted my life with honesty and integrity , but when you become a Sierra Leone public official, you are game for malicious allegations and character -assassination . I am comfortable with that.
_____________________________________________
sierra Leone government minister plenipotentiary accused of corruption
Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 January 2017
Sierra Leone government minister plenipotentiary to the UN – the Reverend Kabs Kanu, who is also the proprietor and editor in chief of the Cocorioko newspaper – published in New Jersey, USA, is being accused of corruption, after a significant historical relic valued at $1 million belonging to the people of Sierra Leone, was last month donated to Kabs Kanu by a former Peace Corps volunteer to Sierra Leone – Mr. Gary Schulze (Photo).
Since news was published in Cocorioko of what is now regarded by many Sierra Leoneans as the unlawful transfer of ownership to the Reverend Kabs Kanu, of an original photo of the Sierra Leonean warrior Bai Bureh, which was taken in the 1890s by a serving British soldier whilst on duty, accusations of corruption and calls for the photo to be returned to the people of Sierra Leone who are the rightful owners of the relic, are growing.
Writing in his Cocorioko newspaper, the Sierra Leone government minister Kabbs Kanu confirmed that; “The picture is worth a million dollars because of its historic value.”
According to Cocorioko: “Reverend Kabs-Kanu thanked Mr. Schulze glowingly for his immeasurable gesture to travel to New Jersey on his birthday to present him the photo. He told the iconic Peace Corps volunteer that he felt honored and was very grateful. He thanked him also for the photo, whose historic importance cannot be measured by words . He said he will adorn his living room with such a very historic picture which will attract interest from his family and visitors.”
Is this not corruption? And where is the Sierra Leone Anti-Corruption Commission when you need them?
In every civil service across the world that is properly run by government, there are clearly defined codes of conduct regarding the receiving of gifts by public officials and a process of declaring and handing over such gifts to the state, depending on its value.
The reverend Leeroy Kabs Kanu is the Sierra Leone government minister plenipotentiary to the UN appointed by president Koroma.
He is a public official whose actions are governed by the public service code of conduct, especially the core value of ‘integrity’.
And as a public official, it is absolutely important to remember that ‘integrity is about putting the obligations of public service above your own personal interests’.
Should Kabs Kanu ought not to have known better, than to receive and accept for his personal benefit, a gift worth One Million Dollars? Is this not corruption?
Should the ACC not be investigating this unlawful transfer of ownership of state property from a foreign businessman to a government official?
Why is president Koroma allowing impunity and high level corruption to go on unabated in Sierra Leone?
Why is president Koroma protecting his sacred cows, and slaughtering his sacrificial lambs?
Many Sierra Leoneans are alleging that the one million dollar worth photo of Bai Bureh was in fact donated or sold to president Koroma himself, with minister Kabbs Kanu merely acting as an agent for the president. This allegation must be investigated.
A question that Sierra Leoneans are asking today is this: If Mr. Shultz loves the people of Sierra Leone as he claims to do, why did he not simply travel to Sierra Leone to hand over the original photo to the country’s relic commission on behalf of the people of Sierra Leone?
Another question is: Why did Mr. Shultz donate a photocopy of the photo of Bai Bureh to president Koroma for display at State House, rather than presenting the original to the president for permanent display at State House?
Why does minister Kabs Kanu now regard himself as the proud owner of one of Sierra Leone’s most treasured historical relic for the sole enjoyment of his family and his visitors?
This is corruption and the ACC must investigate.
This historical photo of Bai Bureh belongs to the people of Sierra Leone. It must be returned immediately to Sierra Leone and handed over to the country’s relic commission for display at the Sierra Leone Museum in Freetown, where the people of Sierra Leone and tourists can all enjoy its presence.
What is disturbing about this unlawful transfer of ownership of Sierra Leone’s asset from a private individual to a government official is the ease at which a public servant could flout the civil service code of conduct with impunity.
When former president Siaka Stevens was in power in the 1970s and 1980s, he used all nefarious methods to corrupt government officials in collusion with private businessmen – including the rogue entrepreneur Jamil Sahid to steal from the State.
Billions of dollars meant for the poor people of Sierra Leone were siphoned off and stashed into Jamil’s bank accounts overseas and invested in properties in London, under Jamil’s name by president Siaka Stevens. It seems not much has changed after almost thirty years since his death.
But who is the businessman Mr. Gary Shultz and how did he come about receiving ownership of the original photo of Bai Bureh in the first place? Why did he regard it as morally just and legally right to donate the photo valued at One Million Dollars to a government official for the benefit of his family and friends?
This is the story of the transfer of ownership as published in Cocorioko last month:
Iconic Peace Corps volunteer, Mr. Gary Schulze, who loves our nation so much that he is helping to put the history of our country in its right perspective , on his birthday on Wednesday December 28, 2016 travelled all the way to New Jersey from New York to present to Sierra Leone’s Minister Plenipotentiary to the UN and international journalist, Leeroy Wilfred Kabs-Kanu , the original photo of legendary Lokko warrior and Chief , Bai Bureh , who waged war on the British in 1898 for imposing hut tax in Sierra Leone.
Bai Bureh, who rightly should be regarded as one of the architects of resistance to British colonial rule, being one of the first nationalists who delivered the British colonial masters a strong warning that Sierra Leoneans were not going to be sitting ducks under their rule, remains one of Africa’s most noted historical figures. But there was no original and real photo of him anywhere.
The only image of him was a painting, showing him sitting in a dejected mood on a bench, wearing a traditional Ronko dress with a long beard. According to Gary Schulze himself : “While Bai Bureh was under house arrest in Ascension Town, a British Lieutenant in the West Indian Regiment, Henry Edward Green, made a pencil drawing of the great warrior depicting him sitting sideways on a wooden box looking like an angry, despondent, shoeless old man, with a ronko draped over his slumped shoulders.”
The drawing was published in the London Gazette in 1898 alongside a dispatch from Freetown describing how “the petty chief” Bai Bureh and his followers had been roundly defeated by British troops, thus successfully ending the rebellion in the Protectorate of Sierra Leone.”
Gary Schulze, in his classic published in many Sierra Leone newspapers, titled THREE FACES OF BAI BUREH, THE NATIONAL HERO OF SIERRA LEONE, pointed out: “For more than 100 years after Bai Bureh’s death, Lieutenant Green’s drawing was still the only known contemporary image anyone had ever seen. This image was reproduced throughout the country. It appeared on postcards and in school history textbooks.
This changed in 2012 and the industrious Gary Schulze himself dramatically co-procured the real and authentic photo of Bai Bureh. He explains: “As the years went by I began to search for an actual photograph, convinced that one had to exist somewhere. When the internet appeared in the 1980’s, my search area grew vastly larger. Then, on 12 August 2012, 108 years after Bai Bureh’s death and 50 years after Mr. Marsh made the statue based on Green’s pencil drawing, an incredible thing happened. A photograph of the great warrior appeared on Ebay, the internet auction site.
“The name of the photographer who took the picture of Bai Bureh was Lieutenant Arthur Greer of the West Indian Regimen
“I was contacted by an old friend, William (Bill) Hart, who has done extensive field work in Sierra Leone and is an authority on the history and cultures of the counry. Bill had also seen the picture and was excited about the prospect of us acquiring it for the people of Sierra Leone. ”
A professional document dealer in London placed the bid that won the photograph, but Gary, after much hassle, convinced the dealer to sell the photo to him at a higher price than the man had bought it and words could not describe Mr. Schulze’s excitement when he at last laid hold on the authentic photo of Bai Bureh. He has already presented meticulously framed photo copies of the photo to President Ernest Bai Koroma, government officials, institutions of learning and the Sierra Leone Museum.
On Wednesday , Gary Schulze came to New Jersey to present the photo to Rev. Kabs-Kanu in a special program at the studios of the SIERRACAST/COCORIOKO TV, at Highland Park. Present at the ceremony were the President of the New Jersey Chapter of the ruling All People’s Congress ( APC ) , Mr. Alimamy Turay , the Chairman of the West African Community in New Jersey , Mr. Foday Mansaray, a member of the board of the Cocorioko Newspaper and SIERRACAST Producer , Mr. Hamjat Jolomy-Bah
Rev. Kabs-Kanu thanked Mr. Schulze glowingly for his immeasurable gesture to travel to New Jersey on his birthday to present him the photo. He told the iconic peace corps volunteer that he felt honored and was very grateful. He thanked him also for the photo, whose historic importance cannot be measured by words. He said he will adorn his living room with such a very historic picture which will attract interest from his family and visitors. He underscored Mr.Shulze’s love for Sierra Leone, which he stated was indescribable and that God will bless him for his sacrifices for the nation.
Gary Schulze first went to Sierra Leone as a young peace corps volunteer in 1962 and was assigned to teach history and civics at the Albert Academy in Freetown. The Peace Corps transferred him to the National Museum, at the old Cotton Tree Station, where he worked As Acting Curator under the direction of Dr. M.C.F. Easmon and served as Secretary to the Monuments & Relics Commission and the Museum Committee. (End of Cocorioko story).
The people of Sierra Leone are now demanding that the Anti-Corruption Commission conducts an investigation into this unlawful transfer of ownership, of one of Sierra Leone’s historical relic (valued at One Million Dollars) that belongs to the people, as allegations of corruption mount.
The Sierra Leone Telegraph is calling upon the minister plenipotentiary to the UN – the reverend Kabs Kanu, to immediately hand over the photo to the Relic Commission in Freetown for display at the national museum.
Any further attempt to convert this national asset into private ownership, must be regarded as theft of national treasure, to which those responsible will be brought to justice and held to account.