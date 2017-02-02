Petito is alive and kicking

PAM Media & Communications

Reacting to false and malicious news being circulated on social media on Sunday 30th January, concerning the health of her husband, Rev. Mrs Linda Koroma, wife of the Sierra Leone Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Peoples Republic of China spoke with dismay about the unnecessary anxiety caused to the family, close friends and supporters by a news item that was published without first being checked for authenticity.

Rev Mrs Koroma was particularly concerned that the authors of the false story included a purported interview with her that never took place hence underlining the gravity of the damage done to the reputation of herself and her husband. Lady Koroma confirmed however that although her husband fell ill sometime last week, his condition was not as alarming as reported and he was treated and discharged the very same day from Blue Shield Hospital in Freetown. She reiterated that her husband was in good health and enjoyed the company of friends and well-wishers till late on Saturday night before retiring to bed.

Ambassador Koroma was doing very well after responding to treatment, Lady Koroma affirmed. She said she was particularly anxious about the way her husband’s condition was exaggerated to the extent that messages of concern via telephone calls, texts and messages poured in from all over the World, enquiring about the condition of her husband. In the event, while she stressed that she wishes to assure the general public of the Ambassador’s good health, she further extend thanks to all those who through calls, texts and other means of communication showed their concern for the wellbeing of her husband and his continued good health.

In a personal statement, She stated inter alia “my attention has been drawn to posts making the rounds on social media regarding the illness of my husband, Ambassador Alimamy P. Koroma. While we appreciate the genuine concerns of some members of the public, we are equally appalled by the attempt of some people to politicize his illness. We kindly appeal to all such persons with the latter motive to please stop this ungodly act. By the way, Ambassador A. P. Koroma did not make the trip to Kabala and he was not hospitalized. He reported his illness at a hospital in Freetown where he was examined and treated. He returned home the same day and is at home. We thank God for the great improvement in his health.”

In another debunking of the false news, PAM Media and Communications focal person, Sirajin Rollins-Kamara stated categorically that “immediately the breaking news that had to do with the health of Ambassador Petito hit the airwaves, “ the media Unit that coordinates news and communications activities for the Petito Alimamy Movement became inundated with calls for confirmation or clarification of the Ambassador’s state of health. In fact, he furthered that majority of those calls came “ when Ambassador Koroma and some of his friends were watching the English FA Cup matches on satellite TV at the Ambassador’s residence.”

He explained that “the Ambassador’s health situation as reported was over exaggerated,” and for those close to him, “the situation was of such low alert that some of his family members at home with him did not know he had gone in to a hospital for checkup and treatment. “ In the event, he rubbished claims that Lady Rev. Linda Koroma asked the nation to pray for her husband’s recovery, notwithstanding the fact that as a committed Christian, she is undeniably grateful for the prayers and words of concern from well-wishers and supporters.

The Ambassador himself nailed the rumors squarely on Monday morning when he went on air during the “This Morning” show on 98.1 FM and confirmed that he is in a very good state of health and that the rumors around his condition were gravely exaggerated. He enjoined those who may wish to politicize such matters to desist from such practice so as not to cause unnecessary anxiety. In his usual buoyant mood, he stressed that what he experienced was stomach pain for which he was treated and discharged the same day. However, he thanked all those who were concerned enough to pay him visits, sent messages and called to enquire about his welfare. Ambassador Koroma has since Monday returned to his usual busy schedule of meetings and engagements prior to his return to his post in Beijing, China imminently.