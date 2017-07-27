PHOTO NEWS : Trade and Industry Minister Pat-Sowe and Government officials at Chatham House

Hon. Capt. Momoudu Alieu Pat-Sowe , the Minister of Trade and Industry of Sierra Leone presents a paper at Chatham House, UK, on Government’s support and incubation of Small and Middle Enterprises (SMEs ) in an effort to attract FDI and enhance job creation.

The Trade Minister ( Centre ).

Capt. Pat-Sowe and journalist Ade Daramy

Capt. Pat-Sowe ( Left ) and High Commissioner Eddie Turay

From left : Ambassador Turay, Captain Pat-Sowe, another government official ( unnamed ) and Government Spokesman Agibu Tejan-Jalloh