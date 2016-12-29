Breaking News

PICTORIAL HIGHLIGHTS : Christmas Eve at Covenant Child World Ministries

Posted By: Publisher and Chief Executive Officer KABS KANU December 29, 2016

By KABS KANU

Thanks be to God , the Covenant Child World Ministries had a memorable Christmas. The church celebrated the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with the pomp , pageantry and color he deserved . Because of the peace, love and unity prevailing in the church,  members of the congregation came together and enjoyed another landmark Christmas that will be remembered for long.

During the program, the children under the training of Sister Florence Lassayo, did an act on the Nativity —The birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, who came and died on the Cross to save man from sin. In the church, the children are taught that Jesus Christ is Lord and Christmas is all about him and they demonstrated that  knowledge not only in the play they acted but also in the recitation each and every one of them made in another act, with Bible passages on the birth of Jesus Christ and his mission on the earth.

There was also a time for testimonies during which congregational members testified about the good things that God did for them during the year.

In between the different programs, the church sang beautiful and delicious Christmas carols , led by our praise and worship team and our musicians.

Since Christmas is also for children, we allowed them to have their fun with Santa Claus who appeared with his sleigh full of goodies from the North Pole ,  amid cheers and jubilation from the children. Christmas gifts were then distributed by Santa, with the assistance of Co-Pastor Leeroy Wilfred Kabs-Kanu  and Elder Alex Fallah.

We bring you a pictorial highlight of the events.

CHRISTMAS EVE

christmas-34

THE CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE AND PROGRAM . SISTER YAINKAIN GIVES A TESTIMONY

christmas-3

PRAYER TIME DURING THE SERVICE

christmas-19

PASTOR TIGI SHARING THE WORD DURING THE PROGRAM

christmas-20

A COMPOSITE PHOTO OF THE CONGREGATION AT THE SERVICE

christmas-21

ANOTHER VIEW OF THE CONGREGATION

christmas-39

THE CHILDREN PERFORM A PLAY ON THE BIRTH OF JESUS CHRIST

christmas-53

christmas-6

THE THREE WISE MEN BRING GIFTS TO THE NEWLY-BORN JESUS CHRIST

christmas-4

SISTER HUMU INTERPRETS THE BIRTH OF JESUS CHRIST

christmas-5

THE RECITATION ABOUT THE BIRTH OF JESUS CHRIST

christmas-79

SINGING OF CHRISTMAS CAROLS

christmas-80

SINGING OF CHRISTMAS CAROLS

christmas-36

LOOKS LIKE SANTA IS NOT COMING THIS YEAR, HUH ?

christmas-59

YAY  ! ! SANTA CLAUS APPEARS FROM THE NORTH POLE

christmas-57

SMILES SPREAD ON THE FACES OF THE KIDS AS SANTA ARRIVES AND WHY NOT ? A SLEIGH LOADED WITH GOODIES IS FOLLOWING HIS ENTRY

christmas-13

THE DISTRIBUTION OF CHRISTMAS GIFTS TO CHILDREN

christmas-50

christmas-70

IT IS TIME TO EAT

christmas-72

 

 

 

