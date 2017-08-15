PICTURE STORY : As Freetown reels and hundreds still buried after disaster mudslides , Bo hit by floods

August 15, 2017

WHILE FREETOWN  is reeling from the massive mudslide disaster that struck it on Monday morning, we have reports that the Southern Region capital, Bo, has been hit by floods due to heavy torrential rains.

We will keep you posted on the details.

 

