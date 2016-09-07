Breaking News

Police Officers return from counter terrorism training

COUNTERTERRORISM

Posted By: Publisher and Chief Executive Officer KABS KANU September 7, 2016

By State House Communication Unit

After two months of intensive training in counter terrorism, four Sierra Leone Police (SLP) officers have returned home from Egypt to the joyous embrace of family, friends and colleagues. The officers were presented to His Excellency President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House today (Tuesday September 6, 2016) by Aide de Camp (ADC) Lieutenant-Colonel Sheku Tejan Sesay, who said that the officers had successfully gone through the training in counter terrorism at the Egypt Police Academy. He also explained that the four officers are the third batch of personnel returning from counter terrorism training and are part of the Presidential Guard Force at State House.

COUNTERTERRORISM

 

Congratulating the officers, President Koroma expressed hope that the knowledge and expertise acquired by the officers will be put to good use in the discharge of their duties. He stated that terrorism is a global concern and every country should be involved in combating its threats around the world, adding that the knowledge gained should be shared among other officers of the SLP.

According to the Chief Security Officer (CSO) at State House, Superintendent Samuel Thaimu Sesay, four slots have also been given for another set of officers to embark on the same training.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Copyright 2016 | cocorioko by Dot O it Web Builders