Police Officers return from counter terrorism training

By State House Communication Unit

After two months of intensive training in counter terrorism, four Sierra Leone Police (SLP) officers have returned home from Egypt to the joyous embrace of family, friends and colleagues. The officers were presented to His Excellency President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House today (Tuesday September 6, 2016) by Aide de Camp (ADC) Lieutenant-Colonel Sheku Tejan Sesay, who said that the officers had successfully gone through the training in counter terrorism at the Egypt Police Academy. He also explained that the four officers are the third batch of personnel returning from counter terrorism training and are part of the Presidential Guard Force at State House.

Congratulating the officers, President Koroma expressed hope that the knowledge and expertise acquired by the officers will be put to good use in the discharge of their duties. He stated that terrorism is a global concern and every country should be involved in combating its threats around the world, adding that the knowledge gained should be shared among other officers of the SLP.

According to the Chief Security Officer (CSO) at State House, Superintendent Samuel Thaimu Sesay, four slots have also been given for another set of officers to embark on the same training.