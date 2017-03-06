Breaking News

President Ernest Koroma attends official opening of Obasanjo Presidential Library in Nigeria

obasanjo library 3

Posted By: Publisher and Chief Executive Officer KABS KANU March 6, 2017

His Excellency the President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma on Saturday attended the official opening ceremony of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Ogun state capital of Abeokuta in Nigeria.

obasanjo2-e1488650844762

According to reports, the complex is the first of its kind in Africa. “The library houses over 42 million books, documents and archival materials including the former presidents primary school uniform, shoes, military uniform, his first car and other personal belongings,” channelstv.com reports.

Over 40 serving and ex- presidents across the globe were present to witness the grand opening of the Library.

obasanjo library 3

 

The Obasanjo Library was launched in 2005 and its commissioning on Saturday, is part of the programs to celebrate the 80th birthday of the two-time democratically elected President of Nigeria.

obasanjo 10

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Copyright 2017 | cocorioko by Dot O it Web Builders