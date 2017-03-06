President Ernest Koroma attends official opening of Obasanjo Presidential Library in Nigeria

His Excellency the President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma on Saturday attended the official opening ceremony of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Ogun state capital of Abeokuta in Nigeria.

According to reports, the complex is the first of its kind in Africa. “The library houses over 42 million books, documents and archival materials including the former presidents primary school uniform, shoes, military uniform, his first car and other personal belongings,” channelstv.com reports.

Over 40 serving and ex- presidents across the globe were present to witness the grand opening of the Library.

The Obasanjo Library was launched in 2005 and its commissioning on Saturday, is part of the programs to celebrate the 80th birthday of the two-time democratically elected President of Nigeria.