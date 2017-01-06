Breaking News

PRESIDENT ERNEST KOROMA LEAVES FOR THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA

president-koroma-70

Posted By: Publisher and Chief Executive Officer KABS KANU January 6, 2017

president-koroma-70

January 6, 2017

The general public is hereby informed that His Excellency the President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma has left Freetown this afternoon to attend the inauguration ceremony of His Excellency Mr. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the Fifth President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana on 7 January, 2017.

President Koroma is among other Heads of State and Governments, high-profile dignitaries, including representatives of multilateral organizations and a number of ex-Presidents from around the world, attending the ceremony in Accra.

His Excellency the President and his entourage are expected back in Freetown Saturday, January 7, 2017.

-END-
Signed:
ABDULAI BAYRAYTAY
(Presidential Spokesman)
Telephone: +232-76-804-668
Email: abayraytay@statehouse.gov.sl
Alternate: abayraytay@alumni.utoronto.ca, abayraytay@gmail.com

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Copyright 2017 | cocorioko by Dot O it Web Builders