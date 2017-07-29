President Ernest Koroma turns sod for the construction of 200 – bed hospital

Jarra Kwausu-Konte

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma has said that the construction of two ultra modern hospitals in the Western Area is a continuation of government’s commitment to strengthening the health sector under the health sector reform project.

He was speaking at the turning of the sod ceremonies on Thursday 27 July at Kingharman Road in the West and Rukupa in the East of Freetown respectively.

The president described the project as an attempt to continue to address issues of care giving for women and children, adding that the project will also help to bring in new equipment as well as provide training for health care workers.

He also disclosed that the hospitals, 100 bed each, will offer many facilities and increase service for the community and beyond. He called on all Sierra Leoneans to act as monitors of the project.