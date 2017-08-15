President Kenyatta mourns victims of Sierra Leone tragedy

President Uhuru Kenyatta received news of the recent tragedy in Sierra Leone with dismay and sadness.

Kenya and Sierra Leone are allies, partners and friends, so our thoughts and prayers are with those whose lives were lost, and with all those who were injured.

Even as we speak, there are men and women of courage comforting the bereaved, and doing their best to find, to protect, and to heal the survivors of this tragedy.

The spirit of African solidarity remains strong, so we stand with the people of Sierra Leone, and President Kenyatta has assured President Ernest Bai Koroma that Kenya will provide any assistance we can.

We pray that God will rest the souls of the departed in peace; that he will comfort the bereaved; and that he will grant the people of Sierra Leone the strength they will need to get through this difficult time.

Manoah Esipisu

State House Spokesperson