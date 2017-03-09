President Koroma attends International Women’s Day celebrations in Newton

His Excellency the President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma , accompanied by his wife, First Lady Mrs. Sia Nyama Koroma, the Vice President Dr Victor Bockarie Foh and wife, Mrs. Junta Foh , went to the Ernest Bai Koroma 2011 Mini Stadium at Newton, Western Rural District Wednesday March 8, 2017 to attend this year’s International Women’s Day celebrations.

The global theme of this year’s celebration focuses on “Women in the Changing World of Work and it aspires to a Planet of 50:50 by 2030″.

This year’s domestic theme is “Sustaining the Increase in Inclusive Participation of Women to Enhance Chances of Socio-Economic Gender Parity by 2030″.