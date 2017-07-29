President Koroma in Makeni to formally launch the implementation of the De-Amalgamation of Chiefdoms and Installation of Regent Chiefs.

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma was at the University of Makeni (UNIMAK) Auditorium today to formally launch the implementation of the De-Amalgamation of Chiefdoms and Installation of Regent Chiefs.
The ceremony is being organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.
The President is accompanied by Vice President Dr Victor Bockarie Foh, several cabinet ministers, senior government officials as well as paramount chiefs from across the country.
The Local Government Ministry had in a press release maintained that “With the exception of few chiefdoms who prefer to remain amalgamated, a huge number of chiefdom authorities and other stakeholders in Bombali, Tonkolili, Kambia, Bo, Pujehun, Bonthe and Moyamba districts joined their counterparts in Kailahun, Kenema and Koinadugu to express their desire to cooperate with government to ensure the process is fully implemented. Speaking during consultative meetings held in various chiefdom headquarters of the districts, representatives from the amalgamated chiefdoms thanked government for the initiative.”