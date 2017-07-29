President Koroma in Makeni to formally launch the implementation of the De-Amalgamation of Chiefdoms and Installation of Regent Chiefs.

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma was at the University of Makeni (UNIMAK) Auditorium today to formally launch the implementation of the De-Amalgamation of Chiefdoms and Installation of Regent Chiefs.

The ceremony is being organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

The President is accompanied by Vice President Dr Victor Bockarie Foh, several cabinet ministers, senior government officials as well as paramount chiefs from across the country.