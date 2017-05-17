President Koroma in Malabo for C-10 Meeting

MEDIA ADVISORY

Freetown: Tuesday, May 16, 2017

PRESIDENT KOROMA LEAVES FOR C-10 MEETING IN MALABO

The general public is hereby informed that His Excellency the President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma has left Freetown for the Equatorial Guinean capital of Malabo to attend the Committee of Ten African Heads of State (C-10) Summit.

The Summit will bring together ten African Heads of State (C-10) under the auspices of the African Union (AU) to review updates so far being undertaken in ongoing negotiations for the restructuring of the United Nations (UN) in which Africa is calling for Two Permanent Seats in the Security Council with the veto power.

President Koroma in his capacity as Coordinator of the Committee of Ten will submit the outcome of the deliberations to the African Union Assembly of Heads of State Summit to be held in Addis Ababa in July this year.

His Excellency the President and his entourage are expected back in Freetown on Thursday, May 18th, 2017.

