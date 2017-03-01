“President Koroma is one of the best presidents in the world” – says UN Special Adviser

By State House Communication Unit

United Nations Special Adviser on 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Dr David Nabarro has described President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma as one of the best presidents in the world.

He made this pronouncement during a courtesy call on the president at State House in Freetown on Friday February 24, 2017. Dr Nabarro commended the leadership provided by President Koroma in the fight against the Ebola virus disease and spoke highly of the photo where President Koroma held a child in his arms who survived the evil virus. He said the picture demonstrated to the world that Ebola survivors should have every right to be embraced rather than marginalized. President Koroma thanked the UN Special Adviser not only for the accolade but also for canvassing international support to stabilize the difficult situation faced by the country in 2014-2015. He admitted that “we are still living with the effects of the Ebola epidemic” but noted that the epidemic now lives in the past. “We thank you for the support,” he stressed.

President Koroma Hosts UN Under Secretary for Political Affairs, IOM Regional Director

By State House Communication Unit

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma on Monday February 27 received in audience the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffery Feltman at State House in Freetown. Mr Feltman, who is part of a regional tour of West Africa, thanked President Koroma for his role in resolving the political impasse that rocked the Republic of The Gambia quite recently.