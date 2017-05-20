President Koroma Joins Donald Trump and other World Leaders in Saudi Arabia

Sierra Leone’s President has arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the kind invitation of the Saudi Monarch.
His Excellency, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma was invited by The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Alsaud during his last State visit two weeks ago to attend the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to be held on Sunday, May 21.
On arrival at the King Salman Air Base, President Koroma was received by Sierra Leone’s resident Ambassador in Riyadh, Alhaji M.S.Kargbo, the Governor of Riyadh, His Royal Highness, Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and other high profile Saudi officials.
The President will participate in the first ever summit to be held between leaders of Muslim-majority countries and US President, Donald Trump, which aims to decouple Islam’s image from terrorism.
“The aim of the summit is to work towards the establishment of a new partnership to confront extremism and terrorism and reinforce the values of tolerance and coexistence for the future of our generations in the Arab region,” a top Arab diplomat said.
The President is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Samura Kamara, Mines and Mineral Resources Minister, Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray, Information and Communications Minister, Mr. Mohamed Bangura, Trade and Industry Minister, Capt. Momodu Allieu Pat Sowe, Deputy Bank Governor, Dr. Ibrahim Lahai Stevens, Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. John Edison Milton, among others.
@ M.B Jalloh, Press Attaché, Saudi.