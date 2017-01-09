President Ernest Bai Koroma leaves for the State of Israel

The general public is hereby informed that on the kind invitation of his colleague, the Prime Minister, His Excellency the President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma has left Freetown today on a state visit to Israel.

President Koroma will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and meetings with senior Government officials.

His Excellency the President will also be taken on a conducted tour of Israeli defence facilities, participate in a state tree planting ceremony and a visit to the national museum.

With a view to further attract direct foreign investment to Sierra Leone, President Koroma will meet with leading businesses, including the Israeli Enterprises for Drip Irrigation, and Non-Governmental Organizations like the Israel Aid and the Israel Diamond Exchange.

His Excellency the President and his entourage are expected back inFreetown Friday, January 13, 2017.

