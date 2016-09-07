President Koroma Receives South African Investors

By State House Communication Unit

As government continues to make frantic efforts to revitalize the economy, His Excellency President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma today (Tuesday September 6, 2016) received at State House representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from the Government of South Africa.

According to the State House Chief of Staff, Mr Saidu Conton Sesay, who led the delegation, the meeting was to follow up on the outcome of the meeting previously held with Business and Enterprise Financing Committee in South Africa and the committee is in the country to invest in the telecommunication sector.

Receiving the delegation, President Koroma described interest in the telecommunication sector as a welcome development, and expressed satisfaction over the fact that such efforts are aimed at bolstering bilateral ties between the two countries through the private sector. He said Africans must work towards strengthening South-South cooperation, growing businesses as well as enhancing experience sharing.

The president assured of government’s support in strengthening South-South cooperation as well as creating the enabling environment for the private sector to thrive. He urged the delegation to focus on getting started, standardize systems while expressing delight on other investments on trade, tourism and agriculture.

The South Africa High Commissioner based in Accra, Madam Lulu Xingwana, said she was in the country to represent President Jacob Zuma and the government of South Africa with representatives from Trade and Industry, Industrial Development Corporation, and South Africa Department of Communications. She conveyed warm sentiments from President Zuma as he looked forward to the country’s reconstruction after the unprecedented Ebola outbreak.

The Executive Chairman of the ETN Group, Dr Tim Tebeila, also registered interest in investing in the telecommunication sector in order to help advance Sierra Leone’s economy.

South–South Cooperation implies the exchange of resources, technology, and knowledge between developing countries, also known as countries of the global South.