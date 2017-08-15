President Koroma visits scene of deadly mudslide, receives donation from Mercury International

By State House Communication Unit

President Ernest Bai Koroma has twice visited the Mortormeh community at Regent where a deadly mudslide took place which claimed several lives.

The mudslide, which took place around 6:00 am on Monday morning, mostly hit and caused tremendous damage in Mortormeh, Kamayama and Kaningo communities in the outskirts of Freetown.

The president revisited the scene today Tuesday 15th August alongside senior State House officials, several cabinet ministers, the Chief of Defense Staff and Inspector General of Police to further assess the destruction caused by the mudslide that jolted parts of Regent community.

President Koroma also visited the Connaught hospital to have first hand information about the state of preparedness to treat people injured by the devastating mudslide caused by torrential rains. He also visited the mortuary to monitor the situation there.

Meanwhile, one of the sport betting companies in the country, Mercury International, has donated the sum of four hundred million Leones (Le 400,000,000) to support government’s emergency response to affectees of the August 14th deadly mudslide.

President Koroma thanked Mercury International for their quick response to compliment the efforts of government to support the victims and assured that the funds would be used for the intended purpose, while handing over the cheques to the National Security Coordinator Ismail Tarashid Tarawalie.