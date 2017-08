PRESS STATEMENT FROM THE APC NATIONAL SECRETARIAT : APC Convention now September 15

Ambassador Osman Foday Yansaneh

PRESS STATEMENT FROM THE APC NATIONAL SECRETARIAT

THE APC NATIONAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE (NAC) HEREBY INFORMS ITS ENTIRE MEMBERSHIP AND THE GENERAL REPUBLIC THAT THE DATES FOR THE NATIONAL DELEGATES CONFERENCE (NDC) SLATED FOR 4TH TO 6TH SEPTEMBER 2017 HAS BEEN SHIFTED.

1. THE NATIONAL DELEGATES CONFERENCE OF THE PARTY WILL NOW BE HELD IN MAKENI FROM THURSDAY 14TH SEPTEMBER TO SATURDAY 15TH SEPTEMBER 2017.