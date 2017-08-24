Relief supplies pour in from Morocco and Nigeria

Morocco donates relief supplies to Sierra Leone flood victims

By State House Communication Unit

The Government of the Kingdom of Morocco has provided medical relief items to the Government of Sierra Leone following the flooding and mudslides of 14 August 2017.

Making the presentation on behalf of the King and people of Morocco, the Moroccan Ambassador to Sierra Leone Driss Isbayene disclosed that three cargo flights landed at Lungi International Airport yesterday with relief supplies including 2000 blankets, 400 bed nets and 32 tons of medical relief items to support government’s emergency response efforts in the wake of the flooding and deadly mudslides.

President Koroma thanked Ambassador Driss Isbayene for the presentation and King Mohammed the VI for his support to victims of the flooding and mudslides. He reminisced the unique support of flight services provided by Morocco during the unprecedented Ebola epidemic in Sierra Leone, emphasizing that such support facilitated the transportation of medical items to contain the disease.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan ambassador on behalf of King Mohammed the VI presented the sum of USD$150,000 as contribution for the 2017 Hajj programme. President Koroma passed on the USD$150,000 to the Honourable Vice President, Victor Bockarie Foh.

Nigerian delegation jets in with relief supplies for mudslide and flood victims

By State House Communication Unit

Following the deadly mudslides and ferocious flooding that hit Freetown early last week, a high-powered Nigerian delegation headed by the Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffery Onyeama visited State House today, Tuesday 22 August, to show solidarity with the Government and people of Sierra Leone as well as sympathize with victims of the tragedy.

According to Foreign Minister Oneyeama, who expressed profound sadness on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari and the people of Nigeria for the August 14 tragedy, the history of the two countries goes far back and that the blood of both countries runs through the same veins. Nigeria, he assured, would always stand by Sierra Leone under every circumstance.

Minister Onyeama who was accompanied by senior government officials, presented on behalf of President Buhari and people of Nigeria, 315 metric tons of assorted food items, over 4000 medical supplies and a cash donation of US$1 Million. Owing to the huge consignments of relief items he said, there is a possibility that some of the consignments would be sent by sea.

Welcoming the delegation, President Koroma thanked his Nigerian counterpart whom he referred to as a brother. He said President Buhari had been one of the first heads of state to call and sympathize with him when the incident occurred, saying that the support from Nigeria is not peculiar to Sierra Leone, taking into consideration supports they provided during the country’s eleven-year civil war, the unprecedented Ebola epidemic and now the mudslide and flood disaster. The president also expressed delight over President Buhari’s return to Nigeria after successful medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

The Nigerian delegation comprised the Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Engineer Mustapha Maihaja, Permanent Secretary – Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Mrs. Binta Bello, Mr. Kayode Fagbemi of NEMA, Ms. Sarah Sanda, Media Assistant MFA, Onele Alieze, Second Secretary MFA, Egbuniwe Chinedu, Second Secretary MFA and the media team of MFA. The delegation left State House to visit scenes of the devastation in order to assess the damage caused by the mudslides and flooding.

