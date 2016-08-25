REMEMBERING PA SHAKI

TODAY is THE BIRTHDAY of Late President Siaka Probyn Stevens, the founder of our party and the third post-Independence leader of our country and our first Republican President.

From what I have learnt of Sierra Leone politics in the twilight years of my life, I have profound respect for him and I believe , with all his mistakes ( We all make mistakes ) , he deserves love from us because he made a lot of socio-economic and political developments which are still visible and also he helped unite the country.