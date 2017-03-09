SCOP Scoops Female Leadership Award

By Jarrah Kawusu-Konte & Joseph Kamanda

The State Chief of Protocol (SCOP) in the Office of the President, Ambassador Mrs. Rasie Binta Kargbo (Nee Timbo) has received the Badenya Foundation Award in recognition of her accomplishments and contributions towards national development as well as advancing women’s rights as a female leader in Sierra Leone. The event took place on Tuesday March 7th, 2017, at the Bliss Restaurant, Wilkinson Road in Freetown.

Jointly organized by the Fantacee Wiz/Badenya Foundation in collaboration with 50/50 Group, the event was held to celebrate distinguished Sierra Leonean women in the field of leadership at home and abroad as part of this year’s International Women’s Day, with the theme: “Be Bold for Change.”

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Mrs. Kargbo thanked not just the Badenya Foundation for such an award, but also the organizers for their efforts in celebrating inspirational and accomplished female leaders in the country.

She recalled that three years ago when she was appointed by President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma as the first female State Chief of Protocol in the Office of the President, there were so many speculations with negative perceptions by some men that she was not going to deliver on the terms of reference of her job. She thanked God that she has been up to the task.

Mrs. Kargbo encouraged young female leaders to be hard working, committed to duty and continue to make giant strides in pursuing their goals in life. She dedicated the award to her husband and the entire family, friends, and her boss – President Koroma – for their support in diverse ways.

Ambassador Rasie Kargbo started as a State Registered Nurse from 1975 to 1978 and later enrolled at the Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, and graduated in 1982. Upon graduation, she was posted to the Ministry of Finance and Development.

Thereafter, she worked in various other ministries in the civil service before she was posted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. In 2000, Mrs. Kargbo was posted to the Sierra Leone High Commission in the Republic of The Gambia, as Deputy Secretary and Head of Chancery and later cross-posted to Washington in 2007 as Minister Counsellor where she rose to the rank of Deputy Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations.

She returned home in 2012 following her recall to head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation as the first female Director General and Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry and was appointed by President Koroma in 2014 as the State Chief of Protocol.

Ambassador Rasie Binta Kargbo (Nee Timbo) belongs to several social and charitable organizations and believes in hard work and commitment to duty with hobbies in fashion and design, and helping the needy. The occasion was graced by women dignitaries drawn from across the board including female traditional and cultural dancers, female artists and several motivational speakers.