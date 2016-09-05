SIERRA LEONE, A VICTIM OF BROAD DAYLIGHT ROBBERY IN COTE D’IVORE

Sierra Leoneans all over the world are appalled by the shameful and biased refereeing in Bouake yesterday that denied us a place in the 2017 African Nations Cup to be held in Gabon. Sierra Leone clearly defeated the Ivory Coast in their vital decider in Bouake yesterday .

It was a match thousands of Sierra Leoneans watched live through internet TV and they saw our gallant Leone Stars criminally denied a penalty and a goal in the dying minutes while the score was 1-1 .

LEONE STARS PLAYERS THROW THEIR HANDS IN THE AIR CELEBRATING AFTER THE BALL CROSSED THE GOALLINE DURING THE LAST MINUTE OF STOPPAGE TIME , BUT THE TOGOLESE REFEREE HAD DECIDED TO HELP IVORY COAST QUALIFY . SHAME.

In the last minute of stoppage time, as Sierra Leone pounded the Ivorian goalmouth , the ball definitely crossed the goalline and an Ivorian defender then scopped the ball out with both hands after Kei Kamara’s header , which would have caused one of the biggest upsets in African football. The cheating referee looked at his linesman, expecting a flag either indicating a goal or a penalty but his colleague in crime did not act and the referee looked away. What a shame. Even the Ivorian fans did not rejoice at the final whistle because they knew they had actually been defeated , had it not been for criminal refereeing.

Leone Stars earned the moral victory. Because of the Francophone solidarity between referees and teams that the late Foday Kandeh’ used to talk about, it is difficult for an Anglophone country to win such matches unless they are overwhelmingly superior to the Francophone opponent. I In Africa, matches are fixed by referees in conspiracies against foreign teams. Shame on us in Africa.

FIFA is responsible for the kind of injustice suffered by Leone Stars yesterday , during which they were clearly cheated off victory by those fake referees from Togo .

In the past, teams would walk off the field or stage sit-down protests against bad refereeing . A Committee would look at the incident and if the team was justified, the match was replayed. But today, teams suffer double injustices. They concede offside goals or are cheated of genuine goals and then penalized also if they protest. This is responsible for the prevalent shameful and biased refereeing in soccer today.