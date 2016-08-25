Sierra Leone and Brazil advance bilateral relations in Korea

The Brazilian Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Ambassador Luis Fernando Serra today Wednesday 24th August 2016 paid a courtesy call on Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Ambassador Omrie Golley at the Sierra Leone Mission in Seoul, Korea’s Capital.

The meeting was attended by the Minister Plenipotentiary and Head of Chancery at the Mission, Mr. James Sawi, together with the Second Secretary Mr. Steven Levey.

Warmly receiving and welcoming his Brazilian counterpart, Ambassador Golley thanked Ambassador Serra for the honour accorded to him in visiting the Sierra Leone Mission in the Republic of Korea stating that their meeting was significant evidence of the excellent bilateral relations existing between the two countries. He congratulated the Brazilian Ambassador on the success of the recently concluded Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro. Ambassador Golley stated that the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone considered bilateral relations between the two countries as strategic, and indicated that plans were underway to establish a Mission in the Brazilian Capital in the near future. Ambassador Golley singled out agricultural development as a key sector for closer economic cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Serra expressed his delight in visiting his colleague and thanked the Ambassador for the courtesies extended to him on this occasion. He indicated that Sierra Leone and Brazil enjoyed warm cordial diplomatic relations, recounting his earlier diplomatic role as Brazilian Ambassador to Sierra Leone stationed in Accra.

He agreed that agriculture was an important sector for closer economic cooperation and recounted his earlier visits to the country and the potential for increased agricultural production and development. He invited Ambassador Golley to meet with the Brazilian Minister of Agriculture during his forthcoming visit to Seoul in September, maintaining that such a meeting offered a good opportunity to explore avenues for closer economic cooperation particularly in the field of agriculture between the two nations.