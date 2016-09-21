Sierra Leone attends 5th Anniversary of OGP at UN High-Level Event

By KABS KANU :

Sierra Leone was yesterday represented at the Open Government Partnership’s High-Level Event at the margins of the 71st Session of the UN General Assembly . The event was held to commemorate the 5th Anniversary of the OGP, a pet project of U.S. President, Barrak Obama.

The event was hosted by the President of South Africa, H.E. Jacob Zuma , the Executive Director of GESOC, Mr. Alexander Gonzalez and co-chairs Mr. Francois Hollande, President of France; Mr. Mannish Bapna , the Executive Vice-President and the Managing Director of the World Resources Institute .

Sierra Leone was represented at the event by the Foreign Minister, Dr. Samura Kamara; the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara; the Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations, H.E. Ambassador Adekalie Foday Sumah; the Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the African Union, Ambassador Osman Keh Kamara ; the Director-General of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Khadi Bassir; the Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN for Political Affairs , Ambassador Amadu Koroma ; the Director of the Open Government Initiative/ OGP, Madam Khadija Sesay; the Minister Plenipotentiary and Coordinator of the AU Committee of 10 on UN Security Council Reform, Leeroy Wilfred Kabs-Kanu , the Director of International Affairs at the Foreign Ministry , Mr. Saidu Nallo, Counselor Allan George of the Permanent Mission of Sierra Leone to the UN, supporters of the OGI/OGP Mr. Foday Mansaray and Mr. Leslie Allen.

FROM RIGHT : FOREIGN MINISTER SAMURA KAMARA , JUSTICE MINISTER JOSEPH KAMARA AND BEHIND THEM THE DIRECTOR GENERAL OF THE FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY, MRS. KHADI BASSIR

THE DIRECTOR OF THE OGI OF SIERRA LEONE, MADAM KHADIJA SESAY AND HER COUNTERPART FROM SOUTH AFRICA, QINISIE DELWA AT THE OGP 5TH ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM AT THE UN YESTERDAY.

Ambassador ADEKALIE SUMAH – back row- is seen here attending the OGP program yesterday

MORE PHOTOS OF ATTENDEES

The delegates were welcomed by the Deputy Minister Ayanda Dlodio of South Africa .

Opening remarks were made by Mr. Alejandro Gonzalez , the Executive Director of GESOC.

Statements from the floor reflecting on the 5 years of the OGP were delivered by the Prime Minister of Romania, H.E. Daclari Ciolos , the Vice-President of Indonesia, H.E. Yusuf Kalla and the Administrator of the UNDP, Mrs. Helen Clark.

Also making statements at the meeting were President Zuma of South Africa, President Hollande of France and President Enrique Pena Nieto of Morocco.

Speakers stressed the principles of Open Government , anti-corruption crusades openness, transparency and accountability in government , participation of civil society and the media in governance .The Indonesian President called for the strengthening of collaboration among partners and the enhancement of the structures of Open Government.

Mr. Sanjay Pradham, the CEO of the OGP called for the creation of a global norm of Open Government that all countries should model after and for deeper citizen participation in decision-making.

President Zuma of South Africa said countries involved in the OGP should take pride that the OGP has taken centre stage in transparency and the 2030 Agenda For Sustainable Development.