Sierra Leone Government declares seven days of mourning

7 days of Mourning across the country has been declared with immediate effect

The National Flag will be Flown at Half Mast

All relatives are asked to visit the Connaught Mortuary on Wednesday 16th. August 2017, to identify their love ones between 9am to 5pm

Relatives will be permitted to collect corpses of their love ones for burial

Government will conduct a dignify burial for all unidentified corpses on Thursday 17th. August 2017

A Night Vigil/Prayer for those who have died in the disaster will be held at the Siaka Steven Stadium