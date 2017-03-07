Sierra Leone lays to rest a formidable and irreplaceable Pan-Africanist

As Sierra Leoneans pay last respect to fallen patroit… APC Govt & Others Lay Edward Blyden To Eternal Rest



By the AWARENESS TIMES NEWSPAPER

Mar 6, 2017, 12:06

The ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) Party together with other well-wishers has on Sunday 5th March 2017, given a befitting funeral to the Late Edward Babatunde Walter Gustavus Blyden.

Until his death on the 14th February 2017, Edward Babatunde Walter Gustavus Blyden was a very active supporter of the ruling APC party who served in various capacities in the party, including the Secretary General of the APC Youth League.

The Methodist Boys High School Brass Band leading the funeral procession of the late great man

Meanwhile, his death was received as a shock by the hierarchy of the party. Thus, that saw the Chairman and Leader of the party, His Excellency Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone personally paid visit of condolences to the family. The visit of the President was preceded and subsequently followed by visits by major APC hierarchy, including the National Secretary General, Ambassador Osman Foday Yansaneh; APC Deputy Chairman and Leader, Hon. Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray and many others.

Furthermore, yesterday’s funeral mass was also great. Earlier on the day, the Late Edward Babatunde Walter Gustavus Blyden was laid at his daughter’s resident in Cockle Bay, Freetown.

The funeral mass was well attended by the First Lady of the country, Sia Nyama Koroma, APC ministers of government, Heads of various state’s institutions and heads of other political parties in Sierra Leone, all of whom marched with the remains of the fallen APC hero from Zion Methodist Church in Wilberforce Street to where it was buried at Race Cross Cemetery. At the grave side, the APC victory song was also sang.

© Copyright by Awareness Times Newspaper in Freetown, Sierra Leon