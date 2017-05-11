Sierra Leone Police Chief to act tough on malpractices by traffic officers

POLICING BY CONSULTATION

On Monday 8th May,2017,the Inspector General of Police, Mr Francis Alieu Munu hosted the Executive Members of the Sierra Leone Motor Drivers Association to an extra ordinary meeting in the Conference hall at Police Headquarters George Street Freetown.

Welcoming the National President and Executive Members,after invoking Gods presence,the IGP thanked them for the massive turn out and informed them about the significance of the meeting which he said include among other things to hang heads with them in order to put mechanisms and strategies to curb the unwarranted,unscrupulous and hazardous activities on the road.

The issues relating to the robberies,thieving,and fraud committed by Fraudsters with the aid of vehicles,alleged harassment by the Police on one hand and the Drivers to Passengers on the other in respect of “half way”and exorbitant charges”,the illegal and unauthorized use of unregistered,unlicensed,and uninsured vehicles used on the road with particular reference to the use of such during weddings and outings, and other pertinent issues.

After successful deliberations,it was resolved that the following mechanisms be adopted in the interest of the Country.

1.That Police will mount Temporal Check points and Road Blocks at some strategic areas

2.That Drivers should discourage to give money to Traffic Personnel

3.The President is to embark on a sensitization drive with the aim of cascading the outcome of the deliberations

4.Information sharing:that relevant information should be communicated to the Police leading to the identification, and arrest of people suspected to engage in illegal activities.

5Police assurances of maintaining the source of information

6.The judicious use of the roads in order to allow free flow of emergency vehicles and pedestrians with particular reference to Guard Street and its environs

7.The observance of speed limit.

8.The abusive use of drugs by drivers. Whilst it is perceived that with these measures put in place,Criminals traveling with unlawful items and implements during odd hours would be interrogated and subsequently arrested.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police,Mrs Memunatu Conteh Jalloh,who is overseeing Freetown East region in her statements, outlined some of the positive measures that she had put in place with the support of her personnel and impressed on the Drivers Union President to assist in ensuring that Guard Street and Fourah Bay Road are positioned so as to allow unhindered access and free flow of vehicles on emergencies and also pedestrians,she suggested for the use of one side of the road to be used as an emergency lane,and also informed the house that the Heirachy of the SLP is not oblivious of the shortcomings of some of the personnel but that complaints in relation to the conduct of the Police Personnel should be channeled to the appropriate authorities for action.

Inter-alia, the National President of the Sierra Leone Drivers Union,Mr Alpha A.Bah, after making meaningful contributions to suggestions and proposals,thanked the Inspector General of Police Mr Francis Alieu Munu for what he described as one of the best meetings he had attended with the Police since his days as an ordinary Executive Member years back to date that he is at the helm of affairs.Resounding his appreciation for the mechanisms put in place by both parties,he took the opportunity to singularly commend AIG Memuna for actions put in place at some areas in the East which have helped to reduce crime and restore sanity in various communities.

Various Speakers including the LUC Harbour Division,who has just been transferred to Waterloo,Mr Manfred Williams,(Supt).,CSP Johnson,Ag.Director of New Traffic Management,Mr Littho Lamin (CSP) LUC Central Division and Mr Benda Barrie,aka “Manterlu” Western Regional Chairman Motor Drivers Union.The meeting they claimed was very successful as all the participants opined that it was a step in the right direction.

*Compiled By Insp Michael Kelly Dumbuya, Deputy Head of Media and Public Relations Unit,Sierra Leone Police **