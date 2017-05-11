Sierra Leone president praises Turkey’s Africa policy

Ties between Turkey and Africa have grown stronger under President Erdogan, says Ernest Bai Koroma

By Meltem Bulur and Sibel Ugurlu

ANKARA

Sierra Leone’s president said Turkey’s relations with African countries have historically contributed to strengthening Africa’s position moving towards independence.

Speaking exclusively to Anadolu Agency on Thursday, Ernest Bai Koroma said ties between Turkey and Africa had grown stronger with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in power.

“The relationship between Turkey and Africa has expanded over the years starting from the days of the Ottoman Empire when the then-leaders of the empire helped some regions of Africa contain the efforts of colonialism. This commitment continued with the leadership of Turkey and also contributed in strengthening Africa’s position as we moved towards the independence.”

“We have seen that commitment continue under the presidency of Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” he said.

Koroma underlined that his visit to Turkey would enhance “the already good relationships that exist between the two countries and that has been mutually beneficial”.

He also voiced his appreciation for Turkey’s support during his country’s fight with the Ebola virus.

Koroma said Erdogan “has been directly involved in trying to address issues of African security, peace and stability” in his several visits to the continent.

According to Koroma, Erdogan’s African policy was shaped by “the future he sees in the young population in Africa, the natural resources in Africa, the need to support Africa to grow together.”