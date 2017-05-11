Sierra Leone president visits Turkish parliament

His visit marks first time president of Sierra Leone comes to Turkey

By Ismail Cimen

ANKARA

Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma Wednesday visited the Turkey’s parliament as part of his two-day official visit to Ankara.

His visit marks the first time a president of Sierra Leone has come to Turkey.

Ahmet Aydin, deputy chairman of the parliament welcomed Koroma and his delegation.

During the visit, the president thanked Turkey for its support both at the UN and other international forums during widespread outbreak of Ebola virus, which claimed thousands of lives in the West Africa.

More than 11,300 people died from the Ebola epidemic that swept West Africa in 2014 during the worst-ever outbreak of the disease, according to the World Health Organization.

“The relationship between Turkey and Africa dates back to Ottoman time. This relation still remains passable. Especially, it continues with the help and support of the current president [of Turkey],” he said.

He also underlined that Sierra Leone would stand by Turkey in its fight against terrorism.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to meet his Sierra Leone’s counterpart later today.

“This first official visit [of Sierra Leone president] is a sign that we are continuing to deepen our relationship with the African continent especially in the latest period, and it is a turning point with regards to the development and strengthening of relations between the two countries,” the Turkish Presidency said on Tuesday.