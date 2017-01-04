Sierra Leone’s so- called “civil society ” lawyers caught attending clandestine SLPP meeting

Reports reaching this press indicate that SLPP enthusiasts Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai and Ben Keifala hiding under the cloak of the discredited civil society Renaissance Movement were among those spotted in attendance of a clandestine meeting convened by the embattled SLPP in efforts at resolving the perennial and nauseating political impasse within the party.

EMMANUEL SAFFA ABDULAI : CIVIL SOCIETY ACTIVIST OR SLPP FANATIC ?

According to credible reports, Saffa Abdulai was quoted to have indicated that all their efforts to get the APC out of governance would graduate into naught if the SLPP failed to unite and get a solid team before the elections slated for next year. “Guys some of us have staked our necks out there. You know APC are good at wooing the grassroots’ support. So far Maada Bio appears to garner that support and he is the only one that can give APC a run for their money. So the earlier we unite the better whilst we shall continue to discredit the government from the civil society front”, Saffa Abdulai was quoted to have said.