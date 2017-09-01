Sierra Leone UN Mission receives $ 50, 000 mudslide disaster assistance from New York based Chinese organization determined to invest heavily back home

The World Organization of Governance and Competitiveness — a business organization based in New York with headquarters in China–on Tuesday donated U.S $50,000 to the Permanent Mission of Sierra Leone to the United Nations in New York as its relief assistance to victims of the deadly mudslide disaster that took place in Sierra Leone on the morning of Monday August 14, 2017.

The mudslide killed over 1, 000 people and left thousands more homeless and impoverished.

The organization made their presentation to the chargé d’affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative ( Political) , Ambassador Amadu Koroma at the Mission in the presence of officials, including the Deputy Permanent Representative ( Legal Affairs ), Ambassador Felix Koroma and the Head of Chancery/ Minister Plenipotentiary, Mr. Alhusine Sesay, who has been working diligently with the ambassadors and Sierra Leonean community leaders and activists to coordinate the relief efforts for the mudslide victims.

Members of the organization, in making the presentation, expressed their deepest condolence to the Government and the people of Sierra Leone for the tragedy and the tremendous loss.

Ambassador Koroma, in receiving the donation, thanked the organization for sympathizing with the nation. He said that the government and people of Sierra Leone will appreciate their gesture which will help to resettle the victims and provide the basic necessities to make them cope with their losses.

While condoling with the people of Sierra Leone, the Chinese organization also expressed their desire to invest in Sierra Leone in the near future. During a meeting with the Mission officials after the presentation, members of the organization promised to start with a pilot project in the country, which is building low-cost 200-unit prefabricated housing , together with other social amenities such as a school, clinic and market, free of cost.

The organization also expressed interest in investing in agriculture , tourism, clean energy , housing and infrastructure .

INSURANCE BROKER ALSO MADE A DONATION

Mr. Dan Pallock, the Insurance Broker of the Mission has also donated a check of U.S.$1, 000 to Ambassador Amadu Koroma as contribution to support the mudslide victims in Sierra Leone.

Photo of Mr. Dan Pallock, Insurance Broker of the Mission donating a cheque of $1,000 to Amb. Amadu Koroma, Charge d’Affaires a. i. in support of the flood/landslide victims. Standing on the right is the Head of Chancery, Mr. Alhusine Sesay.