Sierra Leone’s leadership of C-10 praised and given thumbs-up by African ambassadors in the UN

African ambassadors and diplomats in the United Nations have highly commended Sierra Leone’s leadership of the African Union Committee of 10 ( C-10), which is tasked with the responsibility of canvassing Africa’s cause in the UN Security Council Reform negotiations.

The ambassadors expressed confidence and support for Sierra Leone’s leadership of C-10 and looked forward to a successful outcome of the reform negotiations.

The diplomats praised Sierra Leone after the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Samura Kamara , held a successful consultative meeting with African Union ambassadors at the AU Observer Mission Headquarters in New York last Friday January 20, 2017.

FOREIGN MINISTER SAMURA KAMARA ( RIGHT ) MEETING WITH THE AMBASSADORS

President Ernest Bai Koroma is the Chairman of C-10 and Sierra Leone’s Permanent Representative to the UN , Ambassador Adikalie Foday Sumah , heads the group in New York.

The Foreign Minister briefed African Ambassadors on the close meeting by African Heads of State and representatives of governments on the United Nations Security Council Reform held at Kigali, Rwanda, last year . This briefing was supposed to have taken place at the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York last October , but it was not held due to the busy schedules of the ambassadors and the minister during the Assembly.

Dr. Kamara’s briefing resonated well with the African ambassadors who were pleased with the stand taken by their heads of state in Kigali last year.

THE MEETING WITH C-10 AMBASSADORS : FROM RIGHT : AMBASSADOR SUMAH, FOREIGN MINISTER SAMURA KAMARA AND AMBASSADOR TETE ANTONIO, THE PR OF THE AU OBSERVER MISSION IN THE UN

Earlier, Foreign Minister Samura Kamara met with C-10 ambassadors and held an interactive meeting with them. During the meeting, the minister was briefed on the current state of play , the opportunities existing for moving forward the reform process and the challenges still besetting the process.

Before leaving for Freetown yesterday, the Foreign Minister met with the co-chairs of the UN Security Council Reform negotiations and the President of the United Nations General Assembly.