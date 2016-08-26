Sierra Leone’s VP meets Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe

Sierra Leone Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh arrived in Zimbabwe yesterday evening to officially open the 106th edition of the Harare Agricultural Show today.

VP Foh, who is standing in for President Ernest Bai Koroma, was welcomed at the Harare Internal Airport by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, Ministers Christopher Mushohwe (Information, Media and Broadcasting Services), Joseph Made (Acting Foreign Affairs) and senior Government officials.

He immediately proceeded to State House where he paid a courtesy call on President Mugabe.

Speaking after meeting President Mugabe, VP Foh hailed the Zimbabwean Government for a warm reception.

“We have been well-received, and my delegation is very comfortable here.

“This is my first time to be here and I am impressed. That is what I can say now,” he said.

VP Foh’s delegation comprises Minister of Information and Communication Mohammed Bangura, Minister of Agriculture Professor Monty Jones, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperations Isata Kabia, and five other officials of the Sierra Leone Government.

The show, which began on Monday will end on Saturday under the theme “Climate Resilience: The New Agricultural Frontier.”

Last year, Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, officially opened the 105th edition of the show.

