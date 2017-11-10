SLPP continues losing members in droves : I.J. Kabbah and others defect

BREAKING NEWS!!!*

*Former First Lady I.J Kabbah, Former SLPP Western Regional Chairman, Brima Keita, Three Former SLPP government Ministers and Over One Hundred Constituency Chairmen within the Western Area of SLPP and Three Western Area Youth Coordinators of APC Resigned and Declared for NGC membership, along side with the legend of Sierra Leone Entertainment Laj-K at SLAJ conference hall today*

In the early hours of today, one of Sierra Leone reknown and greatest Sheikh in the country by the name of *Alhaji Sheikh Kallay* declared for the NGC and even went further by making his intentions known by declaring for the position of member of parliament under the NGC in his constituency.