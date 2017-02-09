Symbolic handing over of food items to school feeding program

Following the presentation of food items yesterday by President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma to boost the ongoing nationwide school feeding programme, a symbolic handing over of the said food items to the beneficiaries was done this morning at the Presidential Lode, Hill Station in Freetown.

The following items, including 3 cows, 17 goats, 35 gallons of palm oil and two bags of native rice were shared among the School for the Blind, School for the Deaf and Dumb, School for the Mentally Retarded and Cheshire Home.

Among these items, four portions of cow, four goats, six gallons of palm oil, and a share of the 50kg bag of rice was given to the Cheshire Home. The School for the Deaf and Dumb received three portions of cow, four goats, 30 gallons of palm oil and a share of 75kg bag of rice.

The Mentally Retarded received three portions of cow, four goats, thirty gallons of palm oil and a share of 50kg bag of rice, while the School for the Blind received one cow, five goats, and sixty gallons of palm oil and 35kg bag of rice.

The Director of National School Feeding, Sylvester Meheux, said the School Feeding Programme is a flagship programme of the president that is catering for 1.2 million pupils nationwide.

He said President Koroma has always been passionate about the wellbeing of children in this country which he is still demonstrating by providing what he described as wonderful gifts to augment the National School Feeding Programme.