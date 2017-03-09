THE WASHINGTON METROPOLITAN CHAPTER MESSAGE TO WOMEN AROUND THE WORLD

March 8, 2017

On behalf of the Washington Metropolitan Chapter President, Madam Beatrice Conteh. I take this opportunity to send you my thanks and appreciation to our mothers around the world, and especially, our WMC Chapter women for their reslienncy, dedication and devotion to always be the hardest workers around the block to set the dynamic Washington Metropolitan Chapter as an example for others to emulate.

As mothers, they don’t sleep when we don’t sleep. We eat before they eat. They cry silently when we are in trouble that they cannot control.

Mamma, we cannot pay you for your immense sufferings to make us who we are, but please, know that we also cry inside when we feel helpless in moments that we cannot fulfilll your minimal needs. But above all, please, accept this universal gift, a huge thank you for all your sacrifices and unconditional love in accepting us as “Babies forever,, until death do us separate”.

Long Live Sierra Leone

Long Live the WMC

Thank you

Arolyn I. Koroma, PRO