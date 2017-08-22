Three local companies to construct 52 dwelling houses for flood victims*

By State House Communication Unit

Three indigenous road construction companies, including Pavi Fort, Gento Group and Secon Sierra Leone Limited have today, Monday 21 August 2017, presented a proposal to President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House in Freetown to construct 52 self-contained dwelling houses of 2 bedrooms each gratis for families affected by the major floods and deadly mudslides which hit Freetown early last week.

Making the presentation, the Chief Executive Officer of Secon Sierra Leone Limited Parpah Chendeka, disclosed that the construction period of the 52 houses, including an orphanage, a clinic and a community centre would last for forty-five (45) days. According to him, the second phase of the construction would involve a Mosque, Church, community school and recreational centre.

President Koroma thanked the three home-grown companies for the offer which he described as timely and a welcome development. He said those facilities would not only be meant for the affected persons but also communities living in disaster prone areas.

After listening to the Minister of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment who reported on the availability of 200 acres of land, the president earmarked Mile 6 for the housing project.