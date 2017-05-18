COCORIOKO is starting a new column today, titled : TODAY AT FACEBOOK.

Our men will now scour the social media to find very interesting, enlightening and instructive debates about matters of national concern in Sierra Leone. Often, these eye-opening debates take place in the social media and they disappear into oblivion with only a selected number of people reading them. The ideas and suggestions contained in these debates are therefore wasted.

Now for the records and for the purpose of bringing these opinions and suggestions to the attention of the bigger audience, COCORIOKO will start featuring the FACEBOOK debates (devoid of personal attacks, name-calling and irrelevance ) that we consider thought-provoking , interesting and useful for public consumption as we all seek answers to the matters that affect us in Sierra Leone.

The first debate that we are featuring today is on the plunging educational standards in the country. It is taken from the Facebook page of one of the most eloquent and vibrant voices in the social media—One-time practicing journalist, Mr. Idrissa Conteh, who now works for the UN.

Idrissa Conteh

When Educations Crashes in a Country…!