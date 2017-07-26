Tombodu people hail First Lady for providing health centre

25TH JULY, 2017

The people of Tombodu, Kamara Chiefdom in the Kono District have expressed profound gratitude to the First Lady, Sia Nyama Koroma for her relentless effort in advocating for the rehabilitation of the Tombodu Community Heath Centre.

The Health Centre which was in a dilapidated state had become an eye-saw, until the First Lady’s advocacy through quiet diplomacy eventually paid off.

The rehabilitation work was part of a multi-donor effort which include the European Union and UNICEF Led by the Ministry of Heath and Sanitation, to improve Child and Maternal Heath.

Staff of the facility can now tackle emergencies such as bleeding and diarrhea without having to refer patients to Koidu Town. Also maternal patients receive free supply of anti-mosquito nets which has reduced the incidence of malaria on children, lactating mothers and pregnant women.

The twenty five bedded facility has been upgraded and equipped with water storage tanks connected with distribution/supply system, sewage networking, and solar power to provide basic emergency obstetric care services.

While handing over a consignment of medical drugs to the Nurse in charge, Nurse Eugenia Metzger from the Office of the First Lady told the Staff and patients present that it is the desire of the First Lady, that the drugs be used judiciously for the well being of her people.

The Nurse in charge promised that the drugs Will not be sold but rather would be used to treat patients.

She expressed gratitude to the First Lady saying that the donation is a manifestion of the love She has for the people of Tombodu and Kono District.

The medical drugs were provided by Child Fund and were distributed to the Lumley Government Hospital, Connaught Hospital, Ola During Children’s Hospital, Makeni Government Hospital, Koidu Government Hospital and Tombodu Heath Centre.

The Tombodu Heath Centre Will officially be opened in the coming weeks.

Press Office- Office of the First Lady