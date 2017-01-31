Top diplomatic appointment for Sorie Sudan Sesay : Minister Plenipotentiary

Information Attaché at Sierra Leone’s High Commission in the United Kingdom, Sorie Sudan Sesay, has been promoted to the top diplomatic position of Minister Plenipotentiary at the same mission.

A letter from the Secretary to His Excellency the President last week stated: “It has pleased His Excellency the President to appoint you (Sudan) Minister Plenipotentiary to the High Commission in London.”

The job is a diplomatic agent ranking just below an Ambassador, but possessing the same power and authority.

This elevation would certainly not come as a surprise to many considering Sudan’s tremendous contribution towards rebranding Sierra Leone in his capacity as Information Attaché at the High Commission.

“I humbly accept this promotion from His Excellency and I want to say thank you to him for the confidence he has always reposed in me,” said Sudan, adding: “This shows that my good work at the High Commission and in promoting my country hasn’t gone unnoticed. I thank God Almighty for this.”

Since he took up appointment in 2008 as Information Attaché for the High Commission in London, Sudan went into action to help promote President Ernest Bai Koroma’s development agenda internationally and help in rebranding the image of Sierra Leone.

The following year, in November 2009, he established the SIERRA Update Magazine and its on-line version. The quarterly magazine (and the website) showcases development taking place in all sectors in Sierra Leone and reports about important activities from the country’s diplomatic missions in Africa, Europe, US and Asia.

The magazine, which has won several local and international awards including Best News Magazine in London, is distributed in London, Europe – especially around the Sierra Leonean community as well as in the Sub-region and back home in Sierra Leone.

Furthermore, in October 2011, he established the newspaper version of the magazine back home in Sierra Leone to enable him gather relevant and credible information about development activities from the ground.

With all these publications Sudan is always swift to counter, in a responsible way, negative propaganda against his All People’s Congress (APC)-led Government and the good name of Sierra Leone.

Throughout his almost eight years working at the Sierra Leone High Commission in London, Sudan has conducted himself diligently and has distinguished himself as a real professional with an unrelenting determination to get things done.

“I know from the start that these appointments are not just for the sake of rewarding people for their contribution to our party. They come with immense responsibilities and an opportunity to serve one’s country to the best of your ability. So I will continue to look at it that way and give my best,” said Sudan.

Before his appointment in 2008, Sudan had established himself as a professional media practitioner with the Independent Observer newspaper, where he served as editor making the newspaper one of the most read in the country.

Sudan presenting an edition of his magazine to President Koroma in Brussels

Sorie Sudan Sesay aka Sudanese