University of London Honours Dr Sarah Bendu

By Elias Bangura

It was a historic day for Sierra Leone, as one of her illustrious and result-oriented daughters, Dr Sarah Finda Bendu, was awarded a honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration by the University of London (Graduate School) in Dubai, on 28 July 2017.

This award came at the same time of her having completed and being awarded a Masters degree in Leadership and Management with a major in Corporate Social Responsibility at the same university!

The University of London Graduate School said they are proud of Dr Bendu’s achievement and exemplary leadership qualities, and for her hard work – something which the University values greatly. It said they are proud that she is now part of their prestigious alumni, a role model for others to emulate.

Dr Sarah Bendu, who is the Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority, thanked the University of London Graduate School in Dubai for both awards, and promised to work harder and be a shining beacon, and a source of inspiration for women and girls in the world and her country Sierra Leone.

“I am dedicating this award to my family, my staff and colleagues at SLRSA, and to my country Sierra Leone,” she said over the phone from Dubai. “I also want to thank the Almighty God for making this achievement possible.”

Dr Sarah Bendu has been an industrious worker, and a real team leader since she took up the leadership at SLRSA, which has seen tremendous growth and stability under her leadership. Today, her name is synonymous with SLRSA, and she has been a role model to all and sundry. Her quiet and humble upbringing hasn’t left her but has been a source of her strength and inspiration that women, like men, can also perform, if given the chance.

“I want to thank President Koroma and his Government, and the SLRSA Board, for giving me the unfettered support and backing – but especially for the President’s belief and faith in me. He has been like a real elder brother and mentor to me. He inspires me with his kind of leadership, something that I am replicating at SLRSA. By the grace of God, there are going to be a lot of new innovations at the Authority, which is why I am encouraging for all of us to continue working as a team.

“Road safety work is very important in any nation, and our work at the Authority is going from strength to strength, but we will not relent, instead we will continue to cooperate with everyone, including the ministry that is supervising us.”

These two awards has added to her tally of two doctorates and three masters! This needs no telling that if you educate a woman, there’s nothing she can’t achieve – and a humble and God-fearing woman like Dr Sarah Bendu is certainly such a one, although she dislikes publicity and the high trumpeting of her achievements. But she is just special – you certainly can’t take that away from her.

Dr Sarah Bendu returned last night (1 August 2017) to Sierra Leone from Dubai accompanied by her husband Dr Dante Bendu and SLRSA Board Director Mark Momodu Kalokoh.