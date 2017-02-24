Voter apathy : LESSONS FROM TONKOLILI

Titus Boye-Thompson, Communications Expert

The recently concluded, NEC administered, Parliamentary bye election at Constituency 066 had turned out to be an event worthy of note for very simple reasons. It was Zainab Bangura who opined that in an environment of multi ethnic influences, sensibilities would be inflamed when it appears that the will of the majority is being subsumed or neglected. Rosemarie Bangura is now the elected Member of Parliament in an area where her core tribe is not the majority but her position in this case has been strengthened by a party machinery that has proven to be superior to its opponents.’ For that reason, Rosemarie Bangura, MP elect for Constituency 066 is a very lucky woman. For the very same reason, there has now been an upsurge of public admonition on the efficacy of choosing the right candidate for elections in Sierra Leone.

One of the main lessons to learn from this is the rising sympathy that a beleaguered SLPP opposition is able to garner, even in the face of their seeming implosion. The SLPP has made one of its major gains in recent times by attracting up to 39% of the total valid votes cast. This feat, if repeated in the general elections would spell catastrophe for the APC. The APC would win seats at Parliament, win at Council levels but lose the Presidential Elections through a forced run-off that would see all parties ganging up against it. This lesson can only be will and truly learned if the party offers the people a candidate for the Presidency who will not only appeal to voters across the country. Particularly as these elections are going to be held on the same day, the voters would be hamstrung to vote en masse against an APC President who may be judged harshly against the performance of the local representatives at Council and Parliamentary levels. It is the experience from the last elections that only a popular Presidential candidate can push through his party’s supremacy on a FOUR for FOUR vote. That not being an easy feat considering that even for President Koroma who last undertook that task at the highest point of his popularity could merely manage to poll 58%. The winners of the FOUR for FOUR vote that time were the lower cadre elected officials who had very little time to campaign but took shelter under the canopy of the President’s campaign. The strain was therefore left to the President to carry as some voters moved away from him to vote for other candidates of their choice.

The existence of voter apathy must be another very serious lesson to learn from Constituency 066. It is a fact that poverty and a sluggish economic performance has caused many in our communities to become aggrieved over the past few years. This is despite the fact that this has been one of the most progressive governments in a very long time, but the Government’s accomplishments have been hindered by the twin shocks of the Ebola Crisis and the global economic downturn that resulted in the drop in mineral commodity prices. Sierra Leone suffered more disproportionately by the closure of iron ore mines that had been the basis of growth projections of well over 35% per annum to minus figures in a space of two years. Additionally, domestic revenue slump resulted in a clawback of local development and infrastructure projects. Nonetheless, government had moved very far to set up a resilient economy through the Post Ebola Presidential priorities and the efforts of the Presidential Delivery Team which has made some very significant inroads in securing a turnaround within a short period of time. What is however perplexing is the fact that Government achievements are not being given the exposure that they deserve. There is not enough information flowing down to local communities about how much progress this government is making, nor is there a coherent strategy for media profiling and communications across the various platforms available.

In the absence of a vuvuzela for Government achievements, political fallout results. It is a known fact that Civil Servants would traditionally be highly unlikely to become proponents for government actions. It can be suggested here this Government would have benefitted from the services of trained experts in communications to work outside of the strict limitations of the civil service sector but charged with the responsibility of reaching out to our various strata of communities and offer information on government services and programmatic achievements, moreso as Civil Servants are not obliged to sound off on the good achievements of Government especially at a time so close to elections. It is not uncommon for opposition elements in the civil service to frustrate or sabotage efforts of the party in government. It is for that reason of the gains and progress made by this government are not reaching the communities and the element of trust and hope that political activism should build with their constituencies are lost to non-functioning information flow systems. In such scenarios, the machinery for enabling the interaction between the governed and those in Governance is somewhat malfunctioning and people tend to see their immediate needs as being paramount and that when those needs are not prioritized as others may well be, they assume that they have been made victims, that their aspirations have been relegated. What then results is a disengagement from the ideals of the dominant political ideology, a disenfranchisement of the very people for whom political actions may have meaning and a conflict between the wider development aspirations and narrow scope of personal well-being. Communities tend to see their internal distensions more programmed into some of the key decisions made closer to their environments and hence would view a decision to determine the candidacy of someone they are opposed to as an imposition and an unnecessary distortion of political realities in the local scene. They would therefore opt to rebel against such actions by voting against their own party or by abstaining from voting, hence opening a crack for political oppositions to take advantage of. The end result would mirror what has been the case in Constituency 066 or even a complete overthrow of the party in power. It is for this reason that the lessons of voter apathy should not be disregarded.