VP. FOH RECEIVES TOGOLESE PRESIDENT*

Hon. Vice President, Ambassador Dr. Victor Bockarie Foh has on Thursday 17th August, 2017 at the Lungi International Airport received the President of Togo, His Excellency Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe and delegation who are in Sierra Leone on a one day visit.
President Essozimna Gnassingbe, accompanied by his Minister for Social Protection; Moustapha Mijiyawa and the President of the ECOWAS Commission are in Sierra Leone to sympathise with the Government and people of Sierra Leone on the monumental destruction caused by the Monday August 14th mudslide and flooding that left hundreds of Sierra Leoneans dead with thousands of homes destroyed.
Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh is expected to accompany the visiting President and team to State House in Freetown where he, President Gnassingbe will be meeting with his Sierra Leonean counterpart, His Excellency Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma.
Before leaving for Togo, President Gnassingbe and Team are expected to visit the epicentre in Regent to see first-hand the level of destruction caused by the August 14th 2017 mudslide disaster.
Accompanying the Hon. Vice President to receive the visiting President, were the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Samura Kamara, Minister of Transport and Aviation Leonard Balogun Koroma and Senior Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
In a separate engagement, VP. Foh this morning, 17th August, 2017 at the Lungi International Airport bids farewell to some 300 pilgrims departing for the Holy Land of Mecca.
In his farewell message to the pilgrims, VP. Foh appealed that as they depart for Mecca, they should pray for Sierra Leone especially at this difficult period in the nation’s history.
VP. Foh on behalf of His Excellency the President, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma wished them well in their religious pursuit, praying further that they return home safe.
©PR/Social Media Coordinator
Office of the Vice President