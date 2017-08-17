VP. FOH RECEIVES TOGOLESE PRESIDENT*

Hon. Vice President, Ambassador Dr. Victor Bockarie Foh has on Thursday 17th August, 2017 at the Lungi International Airport received the President of Togo, His Excellency Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe and delegation who are in Sierra Leone on a one day visit.

President Essozimna Gnassingbe, accompanied by his Minister for Social Protection; Moustapha Mijiyawa and the President of the ECOWAS Commission are in Sierra Leone to sympathise with the Government and people of Sierra Leone on the monumental destruction caused by the Monday August 14th mudslide and flooding that left hundreds of Sierra Leoneans dead with thousands of homes destroyed.