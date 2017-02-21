VP Foh turns sod for new chancery in the Gambia

The APC led government sets the pace in the gambia as the vice president in a well attended Meeting of Sierra leoneans and Gambians visited the allocated land for the erections of the sierra Leone chancery building.

The VP and delegation which includes Dr. Gbril Sesay, min of state foreign affairs Mr. Manso Samura, protocol/Laison to the VP, PC Bai kompa Bomboli, PC Fasuluku, Mr Mohamed G kamara, Usman Sesay, Alima Fofana Press officer, Mr Daramolo , photographer were in full attendance at the site on the 19th February,2017 a day after the celebration of Gambia’s 52nd independence anniversary for which they are quests.

During the ceremony marking the start of the construction of the chancery building, the VP encouraged Sierra Leoneans in the Gambia to continue to keep the peace, he was certainly impressed by the attendace of the APC party stalwarts. In his address, the VP enumerated the Embassies the government has built and is building in recent times and promised that the one in Gambia should be one of the best in the sub region.

It should be recalled that , Sierra Leone is one of the first countries to put up a chancery building in Banjul immediately after independence, but that structure is now very old and in a very conjested market centre of Banjul. Amb. Soulay Daramy and his Deputy Oya sankoh made the occasion so lively as they made the occasion a grandiose ceremony.

In the evening of the same day, the delegation visited the APC Office which was crowded by party members in a quest to receive a senior comrade,Dr. Foh. VP was so impressed with the set up and location of the party office and Encouraged the Chairman Mr. Dumbuya and his team to continue the excellent work. He updated us about the successful resuts of the bye elections in Bumbuna and promised all of victory come 2018 because, APC is the only party that “shakes the tree” for all to get their fair share of the country’s fruits.

The chairman Alimamy Dumbuya used the occasion to send the branch’s letter of condolence with some dollars as “kasankay” to His Excellency the president Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma following the demise of a dear comrade, Sierra Leone’s Amb. to the kingdom of Kuwait, Ibrahim Bakarr kamara, “Osoya”. The visit to the party office at Fajara was interspersed with singing and blasting of party songs.