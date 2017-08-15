VP. FOH WELCOMES GUINEAN PRESIDENT TO SIERRA LEONE*

Hon. Vice President, Ambassador Dr. Victor Bockarie Foh has today, Tuesday 15th August, 2017, at the Lungi International Airport received the President of Guinea, His Excellency Professor Alpha Conde who is in Sierra Leone on a one day visit.

President Alpha Conde is in Sierra Leone to sympathise with the Government and people of Sierra Leone on the monumental destruction caused by the Monday August 14th mudslide and flooding that left hundreds of Sierra Leoneans dead with hundreds of houses buried.

The visiting President will be accompanied to State House in Freetown where he will be meeting with his Sierra Leonean counterpart, His Excellency Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma.

President Conde is expected to visit some of the sites most hit by the Monday disaster before flying back to Conakry, Guinea.

Accompanying the Hon. Vice President to receive the visiting President, were the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Samura Kamara; Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Hon. Cornelius Devaux; Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to Guinea; Madam Mabinty Daramy and the Resident Minister North, Hon. Alie Kamara.

©PR/Social Media Coordinator

Office of the Vice President