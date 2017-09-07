WACN donate to Flooding and Landslide Survivors

By Kadrie Koroma

The West African College of Nursing (WACN) Sierra Leone Chapter has over the weekend donated food and non-food items worth millions of Leones to survivors of the flooding and landslide disaster of 14th August 2017 at the Don Bosco Fambul, Kamayama/Pentagon and Kaningo communities.

Mrs. Patricia Bah handing over the donated items to Samuel

Thomas Bojohn

The items include baby’s food, pampers, toiletries, foot wears, used clothing for babies and adults, blankets, buckets and camp beds.

Making the presentation at the Don Bosco Fambul at Fort Street, the Chair, West African College of Nursing (WACN) Sierra Leone Chapter, Mrs. Patricia Bah said they are Senior Nurses and Fellows of the College representing colleagues in the sub region and Sierra Leone to show solidarity and sympathy to survivors of the 14th August 2017 flooding and landslide disaster for the loss of their loved ones and properties.

She said as a College they are part of the West Africa Health Organization (WAHO) and their mandate is to promote excellence in nursing education and practice.

Mrs. Bah told the gathering that as Sierra Leonean, they have been concern about the disaster and decided on their own to contribute whatever little amount to get some items not only for pregnant women but also for lactating mothers and under ones.

She noted that as a College they really want to do donation but not of this type of manner and pray and hope that this would not happen again, calling on them to exercise patience that all is not lost.

The Chair of the West African College of Nursing stated that as nurses they do not only provide nursing care but also look at people with issues, and have the roles and responsibilities to provide humanitarian services and the donation is one of such. She added that similar donations were also made at the Connaught hospital.

Receiving the items, the Assistant Director, Don Bosco Fambul, Samuel Thomas Bojohn expressed thanks and appreciations to the West African College of Nursing for the gesture, describing it as timely and assured them that the items will be used judiciously for its intended purposes.

At the Kamayama/Pentagon Community, receiving the items, the Research Officer, Office of the National Security (ONS) Isata Kpakra Foday commended the West African College of Nursing for the support to the survivors and called on other humanitarian organizations to emulate their good examples.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Kaningo Community, the Team Lead, Office of the National Security, Osman Conteh also expressed similar sentiment of appreciations to the College of Nursing, and assured that the donated items will reach the intended beneficiaries.